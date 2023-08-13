Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's football 'in a brilliant place'

Michael Bolton

Peamount United and Ireland midfielder Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's soccer is in "a brilliant place” following Ireland's World Cup campaign.

Despite encouraging performances, Ireland's first major tournament in women's football ended in the group stages. While it may have been an early exit for Vera Pauw's side, the future is bright, with Erin McLaughlin one of several young players hoping to have an impact in the future.

The Peamount midfielder was included in the extended squad, and made her debut for Ireland in the 3-2 win over Zambia in June.

While she didn't make the final 23 player squad, the 20-year-old was proud of her teammates performances in Australia, and says they showed why they deserved their place in the tournament.

"I was so proud of the girls. It's an unbelievable achieve ment to represent your country at a World Cup, not many can say they have done it. Full credit for them, and I think they have done themselves proud.

"They went out there and done everything they could. The results didn't go the way we wanted to, but we showed we can play at that top level, and the margins are tiny between the bigger nations.

"It was incredible to sit at home and watch them and say I have been training with those girls and know them.

While it may have been disappointing to miss out on the final squad, McLaughlin said she was grateful to be involved with the squad in the build up to the tournament, with her debut a moment she will never forget.

As the Ireland women continue to make history in the first ever game in the Aviva Stadium in September, the experience of international football has served as motivation for the Donegal women to push herself for further caps.

"To make my debut right in front of the home crowd in Tallaght, and to have all my family and friends there is something you can't really describe. Days like that are something you always dream about, so it's something I can't put into words.

"Everyone had a chance right up until the very end. When we all found out, it was obviously disheartening that we weren't going. For me, I was just grateful for the opportunity to be in that far, because I hadn't been in the camp since November.

"To get called back in and be involved with the girls leading up to the World Cup was just an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

"Everyone was so excited, the training was good, everyone was in a good mood. It was amazing to be part of it and to be part of the build up.

"Being part of that build up has given me a taste of what it's like to be in the international set up for major tournaments. It's given me the motivation to push on.

Attention will now turn back to the Women's National League for McLaughlin, who has been a crucial part of a Peamount side who are six points clear at the top.

In the extended squad for the World Cup, McLaughlin was named alongside side Abbie Larkin, Aine O'Gorman and Tara O'Hanlon as the League of Ireland players, with Larkin and O'Gorman travelling to Australia.

With Larkin at 18-years of age making a big impact off the bench, and O'Gorman starting against Canada, the domestic league has never been represented.

For McLaughlin, the increase in standards in the league this season has shown just how far football has come, and she hopes the post World Cup high will continue it grow.

"It would be amazing to win, we are in a great position to go on and do so, but it's important not to get ahead of ourselves. It's important to take each game as it comes and not to get too ahead as each game is as important as the next.

"Everyone can see themselves how much the league has improved. The standard each game is hard as the one before, the standard is really good this year. People who have played in the league for years can tell you the league has improved so much.

"Having the World Cup has helped the buzz as well. Everyone is talking about women's football, everyone is on about it. It's brilliant for the league and brilliant for us players as well."