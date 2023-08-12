Saturday sport: Arsenal 2-0 up against Forest, England through to World Cup semi-final

Kenneth Fox

Arsenal are 2-0 up in their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead for the Gunners.

The second half is just getting underway at the Emirates - kickoff was delayed due to an issue with the electronic ticket system.

Luton’s first season in the top flight for 31-years begins away to Brighton.

Another newly-promoted side - Sheffield United - entertain Crystal Palace,

Bournemouth host West Ham.

Everton start at home to Fulham.

And at 5.30pm, Newcastle play Aston Villa.

England are into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Alessia Russo's second-half goal saw the European Champions come from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in Sydney.

They will face Australia in the final four after they beat France in a tense penalty shootout in Brisbane earlier.

Harry Kane has completed a move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich.

The England captain has signed a four-year deal in the region of €116 million.

GAA

Derry 9 points Meath 6 points is the latest score from the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay in Clones

Golf

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow have plenty of ground to make up on day three of the Women’s Open.

The Cavan golfer is on one-under par into the back nine at Walton Heath.

Meadow is back to level par.

American Ally Ewing is still the woman to catch, she holds a five-shot lead on 10-under par.

Swimming

Mona McSharry has qualified for the final of the 100 metre Breaststroke at the under 23 European Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.

Daniel Wiffen came home fastest this morning to book his place in the 400 metre Freestyle Ffnal in Dublin.

Maria Godden is also through to this evening's 100 metre Backstroke final, while Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby will go in the 200 Breaststroke final.

Racing

The Group 1 Phoenix Stakes is the feature at the Curragh today - it is off at 4:40pm.

There is so an eight-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first going to post at 4:55pm.