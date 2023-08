James Cox

Football fans are delighted at the return of the Premier League, with the 2023/2024 season springing into action this weekend.

It got off to a good start on Friday night as champions Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0.

Erling Haaland scored a brace, while Rodri added a third for Pep Guardiola's men.

As the new season gets underway, test your knowledge of the Premier League by taking our quiz below.



Quiz: How well do you know the Premier League? Test your Premier League knowledge. Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer. How many top flight goals did he score? Harry Kane has left Tottenham for Bayern Munich. He was the closest to Shearer's record. How many Premier League goals has he scored? Who is the Premier League's assist leader? Gareth Barry is the all-time record Premier League appearance holder. How many clubs did he play for? How many teams have never been relegated from the Premier League? What year did the Premier League start? Hard Luck! Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest sports news on Breakingnews.ie Well Done! You've been keeping up to date with the latest sports news. Good job!