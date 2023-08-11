Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 22:11

LOI: Shamrock Rovers keep lead following tight Dublin derbies

Rovers conceded in injury time from a Gavin Molloy header as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne
James Cox

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division remains at four points following a tight pair of Dublin derbies.

Rovers conceded in injury time from a Gavin Molloy header as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne.

There was nothing to choose between St Pat’s and Bohemians, who played out a goalless draw at Richmond Park.

Daniel Kelly scored the only goal as Dundalk defeated Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

UCD collected a first away point since the opening night of the season, holding Cork to a 1-1 draw at Turner’s Cross.

Francely Lomboto struck in injury time for First Division leaders Galway United as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at Waterford.

Cobh Ramblers and Bray played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at St Colman’s Park.

Wexford came from 2-0 down to beat Kerry 3-2.

Treaty United came away from Finn Harps with a 1-0 win.

League of IrelandShelbourneBohemiansShamrock Rovers
