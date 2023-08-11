Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 13:05

GAA weekend preview: Kerry aim to end drought of Ladies All-Ireland title

For Kerry, Sunday provides the chance to end a 30-year wait for a title.
GAA weekend preview: Kerry aim to end drought of Ladies All-Ireland title

Michael Bolton

The Ladies All-Ireland football finals take centre stage this weekend to round off this year's inter-county championship, as Kerry take on Dublin in the senior football final.

For Kerry, Sunday provides the chance to end a 30-year wait for a title. After coming so close in last year's final, the Kingdom has used the disappointment of last season to win Division one, before losing the Munster final to Cor.

After topping their group, they defeated two in a row champions Meath in the process.

This followed a clinical attacking display in the semi-final over Mayo, as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh continued her incredible season, as she stepped up with Kerry missing star player Siofra O'Shea.

Kerry already have a 3-15 to 1-10 victory over Dublin in the group stage, and will hope to use that to their advantage in Sunday's final.

For Dublin, they are hoping for their first title since 2020, and will b aiming to repeat the heroics of the men's team two weeks ago.

A Leinster championship was followed by a second place in their group, behind Kerry.

After making light work of Donegal in the quarter-final, they put in another impressive attacking display to defeat Cork.

Both teams remain unchanged from their semi-final victories, with Hannah O'Donoghue passed fit to start for Kerry.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's action.

Saturday August 12th

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay

Derry v Meath, Clones.

Sunday August 13th

All-Ireland ladies Junior final

Down v Limerick, Croke Park, TG4, 11:45.

All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Final

Clare v Kildare, Croke Park, TG4, 1:45.

All-Ireland Ladeis Senior Final

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, TG4, 4:00.

More in this section

Today at the World Cup: Lucy Bronze admits England not happy with performances Today at the World Cup: Lucy Bronze admits England not happy with performances
'I’ll give absolutely everything' – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax 'I’ll give absolutely everything' – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax
Harry Kane given permission to travel to Munich for medical – reports Harry Kane given permission to travel to Munich for medical – reports
DublinLadies FootballKerryAll-Ireland ladies championship
Moises Caicedo record £110m fee is agreed for Liverpool switch – Klopp

Moises Caicedo record £110m fee is agreed for Liverpool switch – Klopp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more