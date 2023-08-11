GAA weekend preview: Kerry aim to end drought of Ladies All-Ireland title

Michael Bolton

The Ladies All-Ireland football finals take centre stage this weekend to round off this year's inter-county championship, as Kerry take on Dublin in the senior football final.

For Kerry, Sunday provides the chance to end a 30-year wait for a title. After coming so close in last year's final, the Kingdom has used the disappointment of last season to win Division one, before losing the Munster final to Cor.

After topping their group, they defeated two in a row champions Meath in the process.

This followed a clinical attacking display in the semi-final over Mayo, as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh continued her incredible season, as she stepped up with Kerry missing star player Siofra O'Shea.

Kerry already have a 3-15 to 1-10 victory over Dublin in the group stage, and will hope to use that to their advantage in Sunday's final.

For Dublin, they are hoping for their first title since 2020, and will b aiming to repeat the heroics of the men's team two weeks ago.

A Leinster championship was followed by a second place in their group, behind Kerry.

After making light work of Donegal in the quarter-final, they put in another impressive attacking display to defeat Cork.

Both teams remain unchanged from their semi-final victories, with Hannah O'Donoghue passed fit to start for Kerry.

Here is all the information you need ahead of this weekend's action.

Saturday August 12th

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay

Derry v Meath, Clones.

Sunday August 13th

All-Ireland ladies Junior final

Down v Limerick, Croke Park, TG4, 11:45.

All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Final

Clare v Kildare, Croke Park, TG4, 1:45.

All-Ireland Ladeis Senior Final

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, TG4, 4:00.