Football rumours: Man City identify Jeremy Doku as Mahrez replacement

Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have identified Rennes forward Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left the club to Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli, the Telegraph reports.

Harry Maguire’s personal terms are now the only issue standing in the way of a move a West Ham after the Hammers agreed to a deal worth £30 million with Manchester United for the former captain, the Daily Mail says. Maguire now faces a decision over whether he wants to move to the club and agree to their terms.

The Times reports David De Gea could be set for a move home with Real Madrid interested in a move for the Spanish goalkeeper, who is now a free agent after 12 years with Manchester United. Madrid’s first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out for a long period after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Moises Caicedo: Chelsea have looked the favourites all summer to sign the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, but Liverpool have struck at the 11th hour and are now favourites to sign the Ecuador international. TalkSport says Liverpool are willing to smash their record player fee to sign Caicedo, adding fuel to their match against Chelsea this Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku: Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign the 30-year-old striker in the wake of Harry Kane’s likely departure to Bayern Munich, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

