Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 11:56

Bayern Munich agree £95million deal with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane – reports

Spurs are not commenting on the latest reports emerging from Germany.
By PA Sport Staff

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham over a £95 million (€110 million) deal to sign Harry Kane, according to reports.

The clubs are reported to have settled in principle on terms for the England captain to move to Germany after a series of bids earlier in the summer were rejected, according to reports citing sources in Germany.

An agreement between the clubs would leave it up to 30-year-old Kane to decide whether he wishes to stay at Spurs or accept the Bundesliga champions’ offer.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is England’s all-time top scorer (Martin Rickett/PA).

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, meaning he would be free to leave for nothing in 12 months’ time, and could begin negotiating with other clubs as early as January.

Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to value the striker closer to £120m, but the risk of the club’s star asset departing for free in under a year has underscored negotiations with Bayern.

Kane had reportedly been keen to stay in England in order to pursue Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record of 260.

Daniel Levy
Daniel Levy is believed to value Kane at around £120million (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He has netted 213 times in the top flight since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

He was the subject of interest from Manchester United earlier in the summer, but the club opted instead to target less costly alternatives in a bid to stay within their transfer budget.

Spurs supporters sang “we want you to stay” during Sunday’s 5-1 friendly victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

The team begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday, with Kane reportedly keen for his future to have been decided by then.

