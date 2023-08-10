Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 10:18

Chelsea hoping to sign Moises Caicedo before Liverpool match

Chelsea face Liverpool in their opening match of the season on Sunday and hope to have the Brighton midfielder in their ranks.
Chelsea hoping to sign Moises Caicedo before Liverpool match

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are hoping to finally secure the signature of Brighton star Moises Caicedo, the Guardian reports. The club are hoping to finalise the deal as soon as possible so he can be available to play in their opening match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Manchester United are keen to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who the Daily Mail says is worth around £30million.

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen impressed while on loan at Burnley last season
Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen impressed while on loan at Burnley last season (Simon Galloway/PA)

Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen is being chased by Burnley and now West Ham, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old impressed in his pre-season fixtures for Chelsea with West Ham hoping to gain his services on a loan deal.

Italian champions Napoli are interested in Brighton’s 19-year-old forward Julio Enciso, the Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard could be on his way to Manchester United
Benjamin Pavard could be on his way to Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Benjamin Pavard: Manchester United are hoping to bring the Bayern Munich defender to the club to reunite with former France international team-mate Raphael Varane, French news outlet L’Equipe says.

Max Aarons: The Athletic reports the Norwich City right-back was set for a move to Leeds United, but Bournemouth look set to move in on the deal.

More in this section

Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington visit Irish Rugby training camp Roy Keane, Niall Horan and Pádraig Harrington visit Irish Rugby training camp
Today at the World Cup: Lucy Bronze admit England not happy with performances Today at the World Cup: Lucy Bronze admit England not happy with performances
West Ham agree deals for England pair Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse West Ham agree deals for England pair Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse
Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius call for severe punishments for doping cheats

Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius call for severe punishments for doping cheats

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more