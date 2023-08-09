Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 10:46

West Ham agree deal in principle with Manchester United for Maguire - reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season, spending much of the time on the bench or injured.
West Ham agree deal in principle with Manchester United for Maguire - reports

Reuters

West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire, media reported on Wednesday.

Sky Sports television and the BBC said the deal was worth around £30 million and personal terms were not expected to be a problem.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season, spending much of the time on the bench or injured.

Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans with the Euro 2024 championships looming next year.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue forever," Southgate said in May of a player who has 57 senior caps for England.

The world's most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for 80 million pounds in 2019, Maguire's contract is due to end in 2025.

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday with promoted Burnley hosting champions Manchester City.

More in this section

Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal
Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season
Manchester UnitedWest HamHarry Maguire
Jack Conan injury ‘nothing like’ foot problem which ruined last Rugby World Cup

Jack Conan injury ‘nothing like’ foot problem which ruined last Rugby World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more