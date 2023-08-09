Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 08:30

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson handed World Cup boost after receiving reduced ban

Fagerson was dismissed following a high challenge on Pierre Bourgarit in the 50th minute of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield.
Scotland prop Zander Fagerson handed World Cup boost after receiving reduced ban

By Andy Hampson, PA

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could play in his country’s opening World Cup match after receiving a reduced ban for his sending-off against France.

Fagerson was dismissed following a high challenge on Pierre Bourgarit in the 50th minute of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield.

The Glasgow forward was effectively handed a two-match suspension following a hearing in front of an independent judicial committee on Tuesday.

That rules him out of this Saturday’s return against France and the meeting with Georgia on August 26 but potentially frees him up for the World Cup meeting with South Africa on September 10.

He has officially been banned for three weeks – a schedule that includes the Springboks game – but he has been given the option to replace the last match by joining the “Coaching Intervention Programme” to work on his technique.

Fagerson’s initial citing for charging was amended to “dangerous play in a ruck or maul”, for which World Rugby’s minimum punishment is four weeks, but this was reduced to three after the player admitted guilt “at the earliest opportunity” and showed “remorse”.

More in this section

Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
Jack Conan remains injury concern before World Cup after missing Portugal camp Jack Conan remains injury concern before World Cup after missing Portugal camp
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ready to ‘attack the season’ despite concerns Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ready to ‘attack the season’ despite concerns
ScotlandRugby World Cuprugby unionRugbyuzander fagerson
Jack Conan injury ‘nothing like’ foot problem which ruined last Rugby World Cup

Jack Conan injury ‘nothing like’ foot problem which ruined last Rugby World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more