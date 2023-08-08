Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 18:51

Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Gunners number one Aaron Ramsdale responded to the competition for his place by telling ITV: ‘Bring it on’
Carl Markham, PA

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The PA news agency understands a fee of £30 million has been agreed for the 27-year-old Spaniard, who is reported to be signing a five-year contract.

Raya will provide competition for established number one Aaron Ramsdale and the England international welcomes it.

“Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football. At the same time you need to move along and adapt as well,” Ramsdale told ITV Sport.

Aaron Ramsdale
Aaron Ramsdale has welcomed the competition for his place. Photo: Nick Potts/PA. 

“I’ve done it to other people when I’ve moved clubs, so I’m not going to be thinking that it’s never going to happen to me.

“If it happens, it happens and then we’ll fight, and we’ll make each other the best version of ourselves because that’s what the manager is telling us as well.

“And I’m sure whoever plays, me or whoever comes in, the goalkeeping union – people laugh at it but it’s a real thing – (means) your individual disappointment will go away.

“You will put the team first and you’ll put that goalkeeper first as well.”

Raya’s arrival will also signal the departure of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest in a deal which could be worth up to £10m.

