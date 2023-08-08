Munster's Kleyn and Snyman make South African World Cup squad

Michael Bolton

Munster's Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman have made South Africa's final 33-man squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Kleyn is a former Ireland international and was part of the Irish side which travelled to the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Due to new eligibility rules, he was picked for the Rugby Championship squad, and ultimately made the cut for the World Cup.

Kleyn and Snyman both played key roles in Munster's United Rugby Championship triumph last season.

South Africa are in Pool B, alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania. The Springboks will take on Ireland on September 23rd in Paris.

The reigning World Champions will go into the tournament missing a number of key players, with centre Lukhanyo Am ruled out due to a knee injury.

Handre Pollard is also ruled out through injury, with Manie Libbok the only natural fly-half included in the squad.

The South Africa squad for the World Cup is as follows:

Props: Steven Kitshoff (Ulster), Vincent Koch (Cell C Sharks), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Marvin Orie (Perpignan), RG Snyman (Munster).

Loose Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain – Racing 92), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby), Jasper Wiese (Leicester)

Utility Forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpelllier), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls)