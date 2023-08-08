Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:09

Newcastle sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento on five-year deal

The England Under-21 international has joined the Magpies after the two clubs agreed a reported fee which could rise to around £35million.
Newcastle sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento on five-year deal

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton defender Tino Livramento for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-21 international has agreed a five-year deal with the Magpies after the two clubs agreed a reported fee which could rise to around £35million.

Livramento told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

“I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can’t wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has now added three new players to his squad this summer following the arrivals of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester.

Livramento, 20, who signed a five-year deal when he joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5m in August 2021, missed all but the final two games last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2022.

Livramento, left, has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which restricted him to two appearances last season
Livramento, left, has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which restricted him to two appearances last season (Adam Davy/PA)

He returned to action in May, making two substitute appearances in Southampton’s final two Premier League games before they were relegated.

Newcastle will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in Howe’s first full campaign in charge.

Howe added: “Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I’m looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”

More in this section

Raphael Varane says players’ opinions ignored over ‘damaging’ new guidelines Raphael Varane says players’ opinions ignored over ‘damaging’ new guidelines
Kylian Mbappe to be barred from training with PSG first team Kylian Mbappe to be barred from training with PSG first team
Steve Borthwick defends World Cup selection with Billy Vunipola ‘in great shape’ Steve Borthwick defends World Cup selection with Billy Vunipola ‘in great shape’
SoccerPremier LeagueChampionshipFootballEddie HoweSouthamptonNewcastleTino Livramento
Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal

Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more