Henry Slade omitted from England World Cup squad

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Henry Slade has been left out of England’s World Cup squad in an unexpected selection twist from head coach Steve Borthwick.

Slade has been an automatic pick in the midfield for much of the last six years, appearing in 30 of the last 37 Tests since the 2019 tournament, but has been overlooked for the 33-man group.

Instead the versatile Exeter centre has lost out to Joe Marchant, who covers wing as well as 13 and played his way into the squad after emerging from the wreckage of Saturday’s defeat by Wales with his reputation enhanced.

Our 33-player squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in France#RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 7, 2023

The exclusion of Alex Dombrandt means that Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight bound for France next month.

Dombrandt started every match in the Six Nations but was unable to stamp his authority on the jersey and compounded his humdrum form with an unimpressive display in Cardiff.

Vunipola is chosen despite not having played since April because of two knee surgeries and missing the entire Championship after being frozen out by Borthwick on form grounds.

Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight in the squad. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA.

Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry cover number eight and are present among a large contingent of versatile back five forwards that includes rookie Leicester duo Ollie Chessum and George Martin.

Other big names to miss out are wings Jonny May and Joe Cokanasiga, both of whom played in the World Cup four years ago.

Inexperienced hookers Theo Dan and Jack Walker supply cover for veteran Jamie George, while Henry Arundell provides X-factor in the threequarters.

Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs will be appearing at their fourth World Cups in a squad that contains over 1,400 caps and is comprised of 19 forwards and 14 backs.

Joe Marchant played his way into England’s squad with a strong display against Wales. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA.

Owen Farrell was confirmed as captain last month with Lawes and Ellis Genge acting as his vice skippers.

“World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available,” Borthwick said.

“France 2023 is no different, but I’m confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive in this exciting tournament.

Cinq petites semaines avant le début de la #RWC2023 😍

---

Five short weeks before the start of France 2023 😍 pic.twitter.com/A7NGmvGRqm — Rugby World Cup France 2023 (@France2023) August 4, 2023

“There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad.

“Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

“As Saturday’s game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side.”