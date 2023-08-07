Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 11:48

England through to World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria in shootout

By Lori Ewing

England dumped Nigeria out of the Women's World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Monday with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, following a 0-0 draw over 120 nerve-jangling minutes.

Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also converted for the European champions, who had a player sent off in normal time.

England played with 10 women through extra time after forward Lauren James, their top scorer with three goals in the group stage, was sent off in the 87th minute for an ill-tempered stamp on the back of Michelle Alonzi after the two went down in a tangled heap.

Fourth-ranked England face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Sydney on Saturday.

