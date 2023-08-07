Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 10:17

Football rumours: Kevin de Bruyne leads Saudi Pro League’s future targets

De Bruyne’s former Manchester City team-mate Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli this summer.
By PA Sport Staff

The Daily Mirror reports Kevin de Bruyne is high on the list of targets Saudi Arabian clubs intend to pursue next year. The paper says Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal’s whopping £259million bid for Kylian Mbappe was a wake-up call for the Premier League, with some sides already resigned to losing some of their best players. De Bruyne’s former Manchester City team-mate Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli this summer, joining a growing list of high-profile players making the switch.

Speaking of Kylian Mbappe, the Mirror also reports the 24-year-old would be prepared to spend a season in the Premier League on loan before securing his dream move to Real Madrid. The Paris St Germain and France forward’s representatives are believed to have held discreet discussions with a selection of Premier League club intermediaries – with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool rumoured to be interested in his signature.

Denmark v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Parken Stadium
Kasper Schmeichel in action for Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel is in line for a shock return to the Premier League. According to the Leicester Mercury, citing Eurosport Denmark, the 36-year-old is in discussions with Nottingham Forest over a move from French club Nice.

And The Telegraph reports Chelsea are gearing up to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool v Napoli – Pre-Season Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Niall Carson/PA)

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are set to offer £51.8m for the Liverpool forward, reports Arabic publication Al Riyadiah.

Tosin Adarabioyo: The Sun says the Fulham defender has rejected a proposed Tottenham move in favour of a potential transfer to Monaco.

