Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 14:49

It means the world – Simone Biles makes stunning return after two-year break

Biles won the US Classic in Chicago as she returned to competition for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics
It means the world – Simone Biles makes stunning return after two-year break

PA Sport Staff

Simone Biles says she always knew she would return to gymnastics after her experience at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old – the most decorated gymnast in history – ended her two-year hiatus on Saturday as she won the US Classic in Chicago.

It was her first competition since the Olympics in 2021, when she suffered “the twisties” – a phenomenon which temporarily affects an athlete’s spatial awareness – and withdrew from five of her six finals to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles during her floor exercise
Simone Biles during her floor exercise (Morry Gash/AP)

And the seven-time Olympic medallist and 19-time world champion, who is still doing weekly therapy, said her successful return “means the world”.

She told CNBC: “It felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year.

“I always kind of knew (I’d be back) as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo.

“So, this time I’m doing it for me. I worked a lot on myself and I believe in myself a little bit more, just coming back out here and starting the first steps again.

“It means the world because after everything that kind of transpired in Tokyo and it took a lot.

“I worked on myself a lot, I still do therapy weekly and it’s just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

Biles recorded the meet’s best mark in three of the four disciplines as she scored a total of 59.100 to finish five points in front of second-placed Leanne Wong.

And Biles was happy with the fan support she received.

She added: “Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me.”

Biles has not confirmed whether she plans to compete at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris but her efforts on Saturday earned her qualification for the US Championships later this month.

More in this section

Saturday sport: Ireland beat Italy; Barr withdraws from World Athletics Championships Saturday sport: Ireland beat Italy; Barr withdraws from World Athletics Championships
Warren Gatland says Wales players ‘desperate to perform’ to make World Cup squad Warren Gatland says Wales players ‘desperate to perform’ to make World Cup squad
Manchester City complete €90 million signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig Manchester City complete €90 million signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig
USAgymnasticsSimone BilesTeam USABiles
Andy Farrell says Jack Crowley can take ‘massive confidence’ from Italy showing

Andy Farrell says Jack Crowley can take ‘massive confidence’ from Italy showing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more