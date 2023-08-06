Waterford fuelled by past disappointments in pursuit of Senior Camogie title

Michael Bolton

Ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland Senior Camogie final, Waterford captain Lorraine Bray says it would be a dream to guide her side to victory at Croke Park.

After a thrilling win over Tipperary in the semi-final, the Deise made history by reaching their first senior final in 75 years.

Key to their successful season has been All-Star Bray, who has led the side from midfield and has been taken aback by the level of excitement across the county in the build up to Sunday's game.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie, Bray says the job will not be complete unless they achieve their ultimate goal of claiming the All-Ireland title.

"There's a mighty buzz around the county. The support we have been getting has been phenomenal, and that's the way it's been through the year. Since reaching the All-Ireland, there isn't a corner of the county without a bit of blue and white.

"There's a right buzz in the camp as well, we are really enjoying the year as well.

"Our main goal at the end of the day is the All-Ireland, that's what we are training year in and year out for. Getting over Tipperary, especially battling to the end when there is only a point in it, they are the type of games you want to be winning.

"The feeling at the end of it was unbelievable, but we know there is still another step to go," Bray says.

"It would be hard to put into words to be honest. Anytime you get to lead your county and be captain in general is fantastic, but to win an All-Ireland and be captain on the day would be a dream come true. It's the exact reason we are all doing it," she adds.

Distractions

The significance of Sunday's final has been a big talking point in Waterford ahead of the game.

While Cork are preparing for their third successive final, Waterford's last Senior Camogie title came in 1945.

Despite having had success in the Junior and Intermediate finals of 2011 and 2015 respectively, all eyes are now on the O'Duffy Cup for Seán Power's side.

However, Bray is keen to avoid the additional factors heading into the final and aiming to create more history on the pitch.

"You can't get caught up on that stuff, you just have to focus on what your main goal is at the end of the day. We are training away as normal, and that outside stuff you just have to leave at the door.

"You can't overthink on those sorts of things, or else you just get caught up in it."

For both sides, their will be added motivation of coming up short in previous occasions. For Cork, they will be aiming to avoid their third straight defeat in an All-Ireland final, after three point defeats to both Kilkenny and Galway in past years.

An added layer to this weekend's meeting is the fact the Rebels reached last year's decider following a narrow win over the Deise.

But despite the disappointment of coming so close last year, Waterford did not let it hold them back, and started the season with an intent which saw them win Division 1B.

They followed this up with a three-point win over Cork in the Munster Championship, eliminating any doubts over their chances of victory on Sunday.

The motivation of past disappointments will be a driving force for both teams, Bray says.

"You do always box hurt from games. There is that hurt there from that semi-final, and you are always going to try and beat a team after losing to them.

"We are both there for the same reason, and both teams are going to have the same hunger, and it's going to be a massive, massive battle. There have been many years when we have been beaten by Cork before this, but we know we are well capable."