Hugh Jackman watches Wrexham game with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hugh Jackman has revealed he attended Wrexham AFC’s first game back in the Football League and took pictures with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, Jackman (54) posted a photo of himself with Reynolds and McElhenney on his social media platforms and said: “Finally snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex.”

The Australian actor joined the duo, who bought Wrexham AFC in 2020, for the team’s first game in football’s fourth tier since 2008.

On Saturday, the trio watched Wrexham play against Milton Keynes Dons, who had been relegated from League One in May.

Wrexham won the National League title last season with 111 points and won promotion to the Football League after 15 seasons of playing in the fifth-league of football (the semi-amateur National League).

When the Welsh club secured the National League title, McElhenney and Reynolds were among a 10,162-strong crowd.

The actors had been joined by fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd who they celebrated with in their executive seating area when Wrexham’s title and promotion was confirmed.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk with the King at Wrexham Association Football Club’s Racecourse Ground (Jacob King/PA)

Following their takeover of the club, Reynolds and McElhenney have filmed for Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham – which documents the progress of the Welsh football team.

A second season of the documentary is penned for release on September 13th.

Reynolds and McElhenney had teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hopes that they could turn the club into an underdog story.