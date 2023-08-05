Saturday sport: Ireland's young guns face Italian test

Kenneth Fox

Ireland’s road to the World Cup begins this evening at the Aviva Stadium.

They take on Italy in the first of three warm-up matches.

There is a first international start for lock Joe McCarthy, while Jack Crowley gets the chance to impress at out-half.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8pm.

Our first line up of the summer! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 3, 2023

Three of Ireland’s World Cup pool opponents are also in action tonight.

Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield, with kick-off at 3:15pm.

Romania play the United States in Bucharest.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn will start for the Springboks, who have made the trip to Buenos Aires to play Argentina.

Earlier, New Zealand came from 17-3 down to beat Australia by 23-20 in Dunedin.

Soccer

Japan are into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

The 2011 winners beat Norway by 3-1 this morning in Wellington.

They will face either Sweden or the USA in the next round.

Earlier, Spain booked their spot in the last eight with a 5-1 thrashing of Switzerland in Auckland.

They await the winner of South Africa versus the Netherlands.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Danish striker has signed a five-year deal, believed to be in the region of €83 million.

A David Turnbull penalty has put Celtic 1-0 up at home to Ross County in the opening game of the Scottish Premiership.

Para swimming

Róisín Ní Ríain will go in the final of the 400-metre freestyle S13 at the Para-Swimming World Championships this evening.

Barry McClements is also through to the final of the 100-metre backstroke S9 in Manchester.

Nicole Turner goes in the final of the 100-metre Breaststroke SB6.

Boxing

Next week's heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in London has been cancelled.

Promoter Eddie Hearn made the announcement on social media, explaining that Whyte had returned an adverse result to a random anti-doping protocol.

Racing

It is the penultimate day of the Galway Festival, with an eight-race card underway at 1:55pm

And the Stewards Cup is the feature on the final day at Glorious Goodwood - action there is underway at 1:50pm.