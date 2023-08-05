Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 13:15

Manchester United complete Rasmus Hojlund signing on five-year deal

The 20-year-old scored 27 goals in 87 appearances for Atalanta and has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 87 appearances for the Serie A side and has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029.

Hojlund told the club website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

Saturday sport: Ireland's young guns face Italian test

