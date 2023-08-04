James McClean signs for Wrexham

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan.

McClean, 34, has signed for the League Two outfit for an undisclosed fee.

The club are the subject of a documentary series called Welcome To Wrexham, and are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McClean said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham.

"It's a project that is very exciting and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"The club has ambitions to go even further, and I'm a very ambitious person. I'm someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James.

"As I said in the summer, it's about being patient and getting the players in who can be strong additions to our squad moving forward."