Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 21:20

James McClean signs for Wrexham

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan
James McClean signs for Wrexham

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has joined Wrexham from Wigan.

McClean, 34, has signed for the League Two outfit for an undisclosed fee.

The club are the subject of a documentary series called Welcome To Wrexham, and are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McClean said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham.

"It's a project that is very exciting and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"The club has ambitions to go even further, and I'm a very ambitious person. I'm someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James.

"As I said in the summer, it's about being patient and getting the players in who can be strong additions to our squad moving forward."

More in this section

Football rumours: Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku player swap bid hits snag Football rumours: Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku player swap bid hits snag
Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea
Staking a claim for the World Cup: Ireland v Italy talking points Staking a claim for the World Cup: Ireland v Italy talking points
Galway Races continue as Zarak The Brave wins the Galway Hurdle

Galway Races continue as Zarak The Brave wins the Galway Hurdle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more