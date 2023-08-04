Chelsea agree deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Jim van Wijk, PA

Chelsea have agreed a £25million deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, the PA news agency understands.

Sanchez – who saw Jason Steele come in as Brighton’s number one during the latter half of last season – is set to join the Blues to offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

It is understood the transfer involves an up-front £25million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling his squad following the club’s worst season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100m fee.

France forward Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig in a £63million switch, continues to be assessed on a knee problem which forced him off during the final game of Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States against Borussia Dortmund.

“The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue,” Pochettino told reporters following the 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“He fell in the action which was maybe a penalty and he feels something in his knee, but we hope it is nothing big.

“We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him.”

Chelsea open the new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.