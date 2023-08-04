Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 14:20

Chelsea agree deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

The Spain international will offer competition for Blues’ number one Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea agree deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Jim van Wijk, PA

Chelsea have agreed a £25million deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, the PA news agency understands.

Sanchez – who saw Jason Steele come in as Brighton’s number one during the latter half of last season – is set to join the Blues to offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

It is understood the transfer involves an up-front £25million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RS1 (@robertsanchez_1)

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is in the process of overhauling his squad following the club’s worst season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100m fee.

France forward Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig in a £63million switch, continues to be assessed on a knee problem which forced him off during the final game of Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States against Borussia Dortmund.

“The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue,” Pochettino told reporters following the 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“He fell in the action which was maybe a penalty and he feels something in his knee, but we hope it is nothing big.

“We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him.”

Chelsea open the new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

More in this section

It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham
Galway Races continue as Zarak The Brave wins the Galway Hurdle Galway Races continue as Zarak The Brave wins the Galway Hurdle
Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea
2026 Rugby League World Cup to be hosted in southern hemisphere

2026 Rugby League World Cup to be hosted in southern hemisphere

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more