Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 10:12

Chelsea sign defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on six-year deal

Disasi has played 130 times in Ligue 1 and was part of the France squad that were runners-up in last year’s World Cup.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea have signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco.

The 25-year-old has signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues moved quickly to cover the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Disasi has played 130 times in Ligue 1 and was part of the France squad that were runners-up in last year’s World Cup.

The centre-back told the club’s official website: “I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles.

“I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.

“It’s a club that has been very popular for French players because they have all done well here – (Frank) Leboeuf, (Marcel) Desailly, (Nicolas) Anelka, (N’Golo) Kante, (Olivier) Giroud. And the colour is blue like the national team! It’s good.

“It’s a familiar club for French people, and I hope all the French players here now can join that line of great players.”

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new team-mates in the days ahead.”

