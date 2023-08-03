Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 16:43

Live: Galway Races continue with Zarak The Brave hoping for Galway Hurdle glory

Follow all the action on Day Four of Galway races
Live: Galway Races continue with Zarak The Brave hoping for Galway Hurdle glory

Racing is continuing in Ballybrit for Ladies' Day at the Galway Races.

The feature race of the day is the Guinness Galway Hurdle, which gets underway at 5.05pm.

Here are the results from the races so far:

4.30pm

11/2 The Big Doyen by Kevin Sexton has claimed victory at the 4:30 race, although it is now been reviewed by the stewards.

In second was What Path at 9/2 and in third was Pink in the Park at 7/2.

3.55pm

Arthur Guinness Corrib Fillies Stakes was won by Miramis.

2.10pm

The Guinness Beginners Hurdle has been won by Miss Harper at 11/2

More in this section

Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn itching to return to ring after suspension lifted Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn itching to return to ring after suspension lifted
It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham
Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of season after knee surgery

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of season after knee surgery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more