Live: Galway Races continue with Zarak The Brave hoping for Galway Hurdle glory

Racing is continuing in Ballybrit for Ladies' Day at the Galway Races.
The feature race of the day is the Guinness Galway Hurdle, which gets underway at 5.05pm.
Here are the results from the races so far:
4.30pm
11/2 The Big Doyen by Kevin Sexton has claimed victory at the 4:30 race, although it is now been reviewed by the stewards.
In second was What Path at 9/2 and in third was Pink in the Park at 7/2.
3.55pm
Arthur Guinness Corrib Fillies Stakes was won by Miramis.
Miramis is on top in the Listed Arthur Guinness @IrishEBF_ Corrib Fillies Stakes with the five-year-old mare asserting inside the final furlong to score under @DylanBrowneMcM for the @JosephOBrien2 team 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ps8bJoUIpi
— Galway Races (@Galway_Races) August 3, 2023
2.10pm
The Guinness Beginners Hurdle has been won by Miss Harper at 11/2
Soundly beaten by Sharjah on Tuesday, Mars Harper (11-2) impressively goes one better in the @GuinnessIreland Beginners Chase @Galway_Races 🏇
Sam Ewing times things to perfection on the long run-in to defeat Sir Argus by a length and a half👏 pic.twitter.com/l6d6EibnEG
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 3, 2023