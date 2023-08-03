Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 15:05

Josko Gvardiol set for Manchester City medical after €90m deal agreed

The RB Leipzig defender is due in Manchester before the end of the week for a medical
Josko Gvardiol set for Manchester City medical after €90m deal agreed

PA Sport Staff

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set for a medical at Manchester City in the next few days after the two clubs agreed a €90 million deal.

The Bundesliga side were said to be holding out for a fee of €100 million (£86 million) for the Croatia international, but City have been able to push the transfer through at a price that suits them.

The 21-year-old is due in Manchester before the end of the week for a medical, the PA news agency understands.

Gvardiol scored against City in last season's Champions League
Gvardiol scored against City in last season’s Champions League. Photo: Tim Goode/PA. 

Gvardiol would add competition on the left side of City’s defence, having helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and then the final of the Nations League, where they were beaten by Spain.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far City’s only summer signing, with the Croatian having moved from Chelsea in June.

City saw captain Ilkay Gundogan leave for Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez last week completed a switch to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli in a £30 million deal.

The Premier League champions will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

More in this section

Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn itching to return to ring after suspension lifted Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn itching to return to ring after suspension lifted
2026 Rugby League World Cup to be hosted in southern hemisphere 2026 Rugby League World Cup to be hosted in southern hemisphere
It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham
SoccerPremier LeagueMan CityJosko Gvardiol
Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea

Germany crash out of Women's World Cup after drawing with South Korea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more