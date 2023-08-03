Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 09:45

Chris Hughes Barbie comment to female cricketer was ‘not appropriate’, BBC says

The presenter’s remarks came during a pitch-side interview with Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown at The Hundred on Wednesday.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes has been told by the BBC that comparing a female cricket player to Barbie was “not appropriate”.

Hughes, who is now a sports presenter, was conducting a BBC Two pitch-side interview with Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown at The Hundred on Wednesday following her team Southern Braves’ win over Trent Rockets, when the incident happened.

The 26-year-old said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her teammates, explaining: “it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together.”

 

Hughes, who first found fame on ITV2 reality show Love Island, replied: “You’re a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes.”

After Brown laughed, Hughes added: “She’s blushing now”.

In response to the incident a BBC spokesperson said: “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate.”

As well as the Southern Braves, Brown has played for several domestic Australian teams as well as receiving call-ups to the full Australia squad.

In addition to presenting coverage of The Hundred, Hughes has also worked on ITV’s horse racing programmes.

More in this section

2026 Rugby League World Cup to be hosted in southern hemisphere
It’s a real honour – NFL great Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of season after knee surgery

Johnny Sexton will feel uneasy about missing warm-up matches – Paul O’Connell

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more