Football rumours: Manchester United enter race to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to the Independent. Liverpool had their bid rejected by Southampton and United look like they will swoop in to try and lure the 19-year-old to the club.

Aston Villa look to be interested in American Tyler Adams and are willing to reach Leeds’ £25million release clause to free up the 24-year-old midfielder, the Daily Mail says.

The Telegraph reports that Bournemouth look like the favourites to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, beating Wolves to matching the £25m transfer fee.

Besiktas reportedly want Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Nigel French/PA)

Turkish club Besiktas are in talks with former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract with Liverpool expired this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Manchester Evening News says the confirmation of Manchester United’s big-money capture of Rasmus Hojlund could be delayed after the 20-year-old arrived in the north west later than planned.

Social media round-up

Manuel Lanzini and Lucas Moura have agreed deals with their boyhood clubs.#BBCFootball #epl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 2, 2023

Micky Van de Ven looks set to seal a Premier League move https://t.co/kCpmVNf9Rm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 2, 2023

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The 24-year-old told Chelsea he would be open to playing with them but only for one year and only if they agree to let him move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next year, Spanish media outlet Sport says.

West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca could sign for Inter Milan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gianluca Scamacca: The Evening Standard reports that Inter Milan are raising their bid to £21.5m for the West Ham striker.