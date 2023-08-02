Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 22:00

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of season after knee surgery

The Brazil international missed three months of last season after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup.
By PA Sport Staff

Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the Premier League campaign after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the forward has undergone a minor operation.

Jesus impressed following his move from Manchester City last summer but now faces a short spell on the sidelines after going under the knife after “irritation” with the original knee issue.

“Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s penalty shoot-out win over Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

“He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think.

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition and we lost him.

“But he has been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks and we had to look at it, we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quick as possible so we decided to do it.

“It is something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved.”

SoccerPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaArsenalGabriel Jesus
Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5million move to Manchester City – reports

Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5million move to Manchester City – reports

