Liam Rosenior backs Aaron Connolly to flourish at Hull

Liam Rosenior believes Aaron Connolly can fulfil his potential at Hull after joining the Championship side from Brighton on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Tigers, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

After a difficult couple of seasons, Connolly showed signs last season of his best form, which saw him burst on to the scene for Brighton and make his debut for Ireland back in 2019.

Head coach Rosenior said: “I’m delighted Aaron has joined us. He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group.

“He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can’t wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

“Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality.

“He’s not on loan; Aaron’s one of us now. That’s going to be important for Aaron as well and I’m delighted he’s going to be part of us.”

