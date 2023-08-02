FAI to conduct review of World Cup as Vera Pauw's future remains in doubt

Michael Bolton

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have announced they will "undertake a full and comprehensive review" of the Republic of Ireland's performance as Vera Pauw's future remains in doubt.

The team arrived back in Ireland after their group stage exit, which saw them lose narrowly to Australia and Canada despite impressive performances, and draw 0-0 against Nigeria.

They will attend a homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Despite Pauw guiding Ireland to their first major tournament, her contract has not been extended and is set to expire this month.

Pauw has publicly questioned the FAI delaying its decision over handing her a new contract, which has led to speculation over her future.

In a statement released by the FAI, it said :"The Football Association of Ireland would like to congratulate the players, management and staff of the Ireland Women's National Team on their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to thank all Irish fans both at home, around the world and in Australia for their magnificent support.

"We look forward to celebrating the team with fans at the homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin tomorrow evening.

"With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks."

Prior to the World Cup, allegation made in a report on misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League relating to the period she was in charge of Houston Dash overshadowed preparation for the tournament.

After Monday's draw against Nigeria, Pauw clashed with captain Katie McCabe when her suggestion for substitutions was rejected by her manager.

Pauw addressed the issue at the press conference, saying “If Katie McCabe wants a change, it doesn’t mean…she’s not the coach... yeah?

McCabe then tweeted a reply to Pauw's comments with a zipped mouth emoji.