Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 17:26

FAI to conduct review of World Cup as Vera Pauw's future remains in doubt

Despite Pauw guiding Ireland to their first major tournament, her contract has not been extended and is set to expire this month.
FAI to conduct review of World Cup as Vera Pauw's future remains in doubt

Michael Bolton

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have announced they will "undertake a full and comprehensive review" of the Republic of Ireland's performance as Vera Pauw's future remains in doubt.

The team arrived back in Ireland after their group stage exit, which saw them lose narrowly to Australia and Canada despite impressive performances, and draw 0-0 against Nigeria.

They will attend a homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Despite Pauw guiding Ireland to their first major tournament, her contract has not been extended and is set to expire this month.

Pauw has publicly questioned the FAI delaying its decision over handing her a new contract, which has led to speculation over her future.

In a statement released by the FAI, it said :"The Football Association of Ireland would like to congratulate the players, management and staff of the Ireland Women's National Team on their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to thank all Irish fans both at home, around the world and in Australia for their magnificent support.

"We look forward to celebrating the team with fans at the homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin tomorrow evening.

"With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks."

Prior to the World Cup, allegation made in a report on misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League relating to the period she was in charge of Houston Dash overshadowed preparation for the tournament.

After Monday's draw against Nigeria, Pauw clashed with captain Katie McCabe when her suggestion for substitutions was rejected by her manager.

Pauw addressed the issue at the press conference, saying “If Katie McCabe wants a change, it doesn’t mean…she’s not the coach... yeah?

McCabe then tweeted a reply to Pauw's comments with a zipped mouth emoji.

More in this section

Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5million move to Manchester City – reports Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5million move to Manchester City – reports
Johnny Sexton will feel uneasy about missing warm-up matches – Paul O’Connell Johnny Sexton will feel uneasy about missing warm-up matches – Paul O’Connell
Katie Taylor out to avenge first pro loss with rematch against Chantelle Cameron Katie Taylor out to avenge first pro loss with rematch against Chantelle Cameron
FAIKatie McCabeVera Pauw2023 Women's World Cup
Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more