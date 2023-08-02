Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 16:32

Josko Gvardiol close to making £77.5million move to Manchester City – reports

The 21-year-old Croatia international is expected to have a medical later this week.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City are closing in on a 90million euro (£77.5million) deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, according to reports.

Leipzig were said to be holding out for a fee of 100m euros (£86m) for the Croatia international.

However, it appears City have been able to push the transfer through and Gvardiol is expected have a medical later this week.

Gvardiol would add competition on the left side of City’s defence, having helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and then the final of the Nations League, where they were beaten by Spain.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol
Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA. 

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far City’s only summer signing, with the Croatian having moved from Chelsea during June.

City saw captain Ilkay Gundogan leave for Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez last week completed a switch to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli in a £30m deal.

The Premier League champions will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

