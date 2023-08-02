Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 15:44

Emma Raducanu returns to court for first time since wrist and ankle surgery

The 20-year-old was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.
Emma Raducanu returns to court for first time since wrist and ankle surgery

By PA Sport Staff

Emma Raducanu has stepped up her recovery from wrist and ankle surgery by returning to the practice court for the first time.

The 20-year-old was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle at the beginning of May.

She has been rehabilating over the last few weeks but made a big step by hitting for the first time at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on Wednesday.

Raducanu documented her session, which saw her gently hitting with a practice partner, on Instagram with the caption: “August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court.”

The US Open winner, who has been dogged by injuries since her amazing 2021 triumph in New York, will not be fit for the forthcoming tournament at Flushing Meadows, with a return in the Asia or European indoor swing in the autumn more likely.

More in this section

Johnny Sexton will feel uneasy about missing warm-up matches – Paul O’Connell Johnny Sexton will feel uneasy about missing warm-up matches – Paul O’Connell
Football rumours: Harry Kane will stay if no deal agreed by start of season Football rumours: Harry Kane will stay if no deal agreed by start of season
Dylan Hartley: England should play Owen Farrell at fly-half for entire World Cup Dylan Hartley: England should play Owen Farrell at fly-half for entire World Cup
Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more