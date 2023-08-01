Tension between Pauw and McCabe amid uncertainty over manager's future

James Cox
The Republic of Ireland's first Women's World Cup campaign ended with a point against Nigeria, however, tensions between manager Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe threatened to overshadow the result.
Ireland lost narrowly to Australia and Canada, before finishing with a creditable draw with Nigeria. They performed well in all three games of what had been billed as a 'group of death', but rumours about friction between the management and some players have persisted.
Pauw has publicly questioned the FAI delaying its decision over handing her a new contract.
The clash with Arsenal star McCabe also adds another element to this uncertainty. Pauw made her first substitution in the 84th minute of the 0-0 draw with Nigeria, with McCabe encouraging her to make earlier changes and replace Sinead Farrelly.
Speaking in her post-match press conference, Pauw responded. “If Katie McCabe wants a change, it doesn’t mean…she’s not the coach... yeah?
"Why would we change? Everybody was doing so well. So I said, 'What do you want, Katie, taking the best player off?'"
When asked specifically what McCabe requested, Pauw replied: “That she wanted fresh legs on her side. Everybody was doing so well. Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment, so I was not prepared to take the best player off.”
McCabe appeared to reply to Pauw's comments with a zipped mouth emoji.
🤐
— Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) July 31, 2023
The Girls in Green are expected to return to Ireland today, with a homecoming event on O'Connell Street planned for Thursday.