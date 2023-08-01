Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 06:42

Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

Brennan Johnson emerges as target if the England captain joins Bayern Munich.
Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Tottenham have named their price for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker, reports The Sun. Mail Online says the German club are willing to bid up to £85 million for the 30-year-old – still well short of the £100 million asking price.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – Premier League – City Ground
Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA. 

Wales international Brennan Johnson has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham if Kane leaves, according to the Daily Mirror. Nottingham Forest have already rejected a bid of £35 million from Brentford for the forward, 22.

Manchester United are eyeing up two potential replacements for Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail. Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, and Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, are both seen as long-term alternatives if Maguire leaves.

West Ham are poised to move on from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, 28, after a second aproach as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice, according to the Guardian. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Ajax’s Edson Alvarez are among their potential alternatives.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa’s John McGinn (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Levi Colwill. Photo: PA. 

Levi Colwill: The English defender, 20, is set to stay with Chelsea after interest from Liverpool.

Carlos Borges: West Ham are close to completing a £14 million deal for the Manchester City winger, 19.

More in this section

Tom Daley to return to diving with sights set on Paris Olympics Tom Daley to return to diving with sights set on Paris Olympics
Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead
Chelsea and Barcelona pursuing player-plus-cash deals for Kylian Mbappe Chelsea and Barcelona pursuing player-plus-cash deals for Kylian Mbappe
Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more