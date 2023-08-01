Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham have named their price for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker, reports The Sun. Mail Online says the German club are willing to bid up to £85 million for the 30-year-old – still well short of the £100 million asking price.

Wales international Brennan Johnson has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham if Kane leaves, according to the Daily Mirror. Nottingham Forest have already rejected a bid of £35 million from Brentford for the forward, 22.

Manchester United are eyeing up two potential replacements for Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail. Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, and Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, are both seen as long-term alternatives if Maguire leaves.

West Ham are poised to move on from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, 28, after a second aproach as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice, according to the Guardian. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Ajax’s Edson Alvarez are among their potential alternatives.

No late twists in Kylian Mbappé saga — deadline of July 31 is over and Mbappé can’t activate the option to extend his PSG contract until June 2025. ⚠️



The contract officially expires in June 2024 now.



PSG keep thinking he agreed with Real Madrid — but Kylian remains for sale. pic.twitter.com/5KjaNhhX6C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Dean Henderson’s long-awaited Nottingham Forest transfer in doubthttps://t.co/E07LfpFS1p — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 31, 2023

Levi Colwill: The English defender, 20, is set to stay with Chelsea after interest from Liverpool.

Carlos Borges: West Ham are close to completing a £14 million deal for the Manchester City winger, 19.