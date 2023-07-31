Hundreds of fans celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland title win in Smithfield

Kenneth Fox

The Dublin football team and their fans are celebrating in Smithfield this evening to mark the county's 31st All-Ireland football title.

Dessie Farrell’s side secured a first Sam Maguire in three years with a two-point win over Kerry yesterday.

In a hotly contested final, two late points from substitute Dean Rock was enough to claim the title for Dublin.

The win also marked a historic ninth All-Ireland title for three Dubin players: Player of the year James McCarthy, Michael Fitzsimons and goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.

It comes as an average of 971,000 were watching The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2 while there were 181,000 streams on RTÉ Player yesterday.

Fans pay tribute to the Dublin team at the Dublin GAA celebrations in Smithfield Dublin this evening following their win over Kerry. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The RTÉ2 audience represented a share of 77 per cent of those watching TV at the time. Television coverage peaked at 1,096,000 at 5.06pm while the overall audience reached was 1,245,000.

The figure of 181,000 streams on RTÉ Player was up 50,000 on last year's final while the 971,000 average on RTÉ2 was over 100,000 more than last year (862,000). 87 per cent of Adults 15-34 watching TV at the time were tuned to RTÉ2's live coverage.

Sunday night's highlights and review of the Football year with Jacqui Hurley and guests on the Sunday Game drew an average audience of 171,000 to RTÉ2 with a share of 21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Saturday night on RTÉ One saw an average of 322,000 watch Up For the Match with Jacqui and Des Cahill.