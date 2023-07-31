Dream finish for Stuart Broad as England seal memorable win to draw Ashes series

By Rory Dollard, PA Cricket Correspondent

Stuart Broad got the dream finish he wanted as England signed off a memorable Ashes summer in style, flooring Australia in an intoxicating finale at the Kia Oval to square the series 2-2.

Broad took the last two wickets to fall as he headed in retirement in triumph in a 49-run win, the stage having been set by the outstanding efforts of Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.

A rain-ruined draw at Old Trafford had already ensured the urn would be heading Down Under with the holders, but England have been an irresistible force at times and anything less than a share of the spoils would have been an injustice.

They took all 10 Australian wickets on the final day of the final Test, rallying to the cause despite losing the entire afternoon to more bad weather.

Woakes was impeccable – taking four for 50 – and Moeen bagged three vital scalps to as the tourists were rolled over for 334.

But Broad has never been one to shy away from the limelight and there was a satisfying sense of closure as he applied the finishing touches.

He left Australia nine down when he dismissed tailender Todd Murphy with the very next ball after reprising his bail-swapping superstition and nobody in the ground was in any doubt that it would be the departing 37-year-old who would end things.

England’s ultimate Ashes warrior had bowled beautifully without luck all day but found fortune in his favour exactly when he wanted it, snaring Alex Carey’s outside edge at 6.25pm.

The sun had not yet set in south London, but it has on Broad’s career, in the best way possible.