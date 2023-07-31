Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 16:59

Leigh Wood to face Josh Warrington in all-British world featherweight title bout

The 34-year-old Wood will put his WBA version of the title on the line against Leeds favourite Warrington.
Leigh Wood to face Josh Warrington in all-British world featherweight title bout

By PA Sport Staff

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will clash in an all-British world featherweight title fight at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on October 7.

The 34-year-old Wood will put his WBA version of the title on the line against Leeds favourite Warrington, who is looking to bounce back after losing his IBF crown to Luis Alberto Lopez in December.

The Nottingham fighter, who gained revenge over Mauricio Lara to reclaim his crown in May, believes the bout is one of the biggest all-British offerings currently in the sport.

Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood – AO Arena
Leigh Wood (right) got the better of Mauricio Lara last time out. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

Wood said: “In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport.

“For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight.

“Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time world champion, but this is a fight that he cannot lose.”

Josh Warrington v Luis Alberto Lopez – First Direct Arena
Josh Warrington (right) wants to bounce back from defeat last time out. Photo: Tim Goode/PA. 

Warrington believes he has been written off by Wood following his loss to Lopez – his first career defeat at his Leeds base – and is eager to seize the opportunity to move back into major unification bouts.

“I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight world champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night,” said Warrington.

More in this section

Tom Daley to return to diving with sights set on Paris Olympics Tom Daley to return to diving with sights set on Paris Olympics
Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund
Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead
Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more