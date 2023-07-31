Live: Ireland face Nigeria in final World Cup game

Michael Bolton

Ireland will finish their World Cup campaign today as they take on Nigeria in their final game.

After defeats to Australia and Canada, Ireland cannot progress to the last 16. After four points in their opening two games, a win for Nigeria will ensure their progress to the knockout stages.

Kick off is at 11am Irish time. In the group's other game, Australia take on Canada, with the hosts of the tournament hoping for Ireland to do them a favour to give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

The game could also possibly be the final game of Vera Pauw's time in charge, as doubt remain over her future after the World Cup. Despite giding Ireland to their first major tournament, it remains unclear if she will manage Ireland for the qualfying campaign for the 2025 European Championships.

Ireland make two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Canada, with Lilly Agg coming into the side.