Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 14:16

Saudi Arabia’s spending not a problem for Premier League, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Saudi Arabia has changed the market after Riyad Mahrez joined Al Ahli.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, San Diego

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not see Saudi Arabia’s eye-catching spending as a problem for the Premier League as England remains the go-to place for top players.

The football landscape has been disrupted by the ambitious Saudi Pro League since world star Cristiano Ronaldo’s winter move to Al Nassr made ripples.

The Saudi splurge shows no signs of abating, with Al Hilal making a world-record £259million bid for Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

 

“I think in Europe it has an effect because there is some money over there and it will attract players,” the Dutchman told the PA news agency.

“But I don’t see it in this moment as a problem for the Premier League because the Premier League is the league where the big players want to play.

“That is not in competition with a league like America or Saudi Arabia.”

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante completed moves to Al Ittihad, with Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Mahrez switching to Al Ahli this summer.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, with Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly leaving the Premier League for Al Hilal.

