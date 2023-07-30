Sunday sport: Kerry and Dublin meet in Football decider; Wiffen narrowly misses out on medal

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

GAA

It's All-Ireland football final day, with reigning champions Kerry taking on Dublin in this year's showpiece.

The Dubs are looking to clinch a first title since 2020, while Kerry bid to secure back-to-back titles for the first time since 2007.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm.

A reminder of the Dublin Senior Football panel to face Kerry in the All-Ireland Final this afternoon 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/TmZb1DpuI1 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 30, 2023

Swimming

Daniel Wiffen has narrowly missed out on a medal in the 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Wiffen was the second-ranked swimmer going into the final, but came home in fourth behind Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia), Bobby Finke (USA) and Samuel Short (Australia).

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says there should be more certainty surrounding her future as manager.

Pauw's contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the World Cup campaign.

Ireland play Nigeria on Monday in their final showing of the tournament, after two losses in their first two games ensured they would not progress to the knockout stage.

Pauw says she wants to stay in the role for the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

***

Norway and Switzerland are both through to the last 16 at the World Cup.

The Swiss topped Group A after a scoreless draw with co-hosts New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Norway finished second thanks to a 6-0 hammering of the Philippines.

In Group H, Morocco remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout phase after a 1-0 win over Korea Republic.

In the final game of the day, Colombia beat Germany 2-1.

Golf

Leona Maguire is now nine shots off the lead on the final day of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

The Cavan native is level par for the day through six holes and is three-under overall.

Celine Boutier of France leads the field by three shots on 12-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow has finished on six-over-par after a final round of 69.

***

Padraig Harrington is just a shot off the lead heading into the final round at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

He tees off today at Royal Porthcawl from one-over-par, with Alex Cejka of Germany the leader on level par.

Harrington's out on course from 2.30pm.

Defending champion Darren Clarke has teed off from seven-over, while Damian Mooney has dropped back to 10-over-par.

F1

Charles Le Clerc starts on pole for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez is second, with championship leader Max Verstappen in sixth.

The race gets underway at 2pm.