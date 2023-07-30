Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 13:01

Sunday sport: Kerry and Dublin meet in Football decider; Wiffen narrowly misses out on medal

Daniel Wiffen came fourth in the 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships
Sunday sport: Kerry and Dublin meet in Football decider; Wiffen narrowly misses out on medal

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

GAA

It's All-Ireland football final day, with reigning champions Kerry taking on Dublin in this year's showpiece.

The Dubs are looking to clinch a first title since 2020, while Kerry bid to secure back-to-back titles for the first time since 2007.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm.

Swimming

Daniel Wiffen has narrowly missed out on a medal in the 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Wiffen was the second-ranked swimmer going into the final, but came home in fourth behind Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia), Bobby Finke (USA) and Samuel Short (Australia).

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says there should be more certainty surrounding her future as manager.

Pauw's contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the World Cup campaign.

Ireland play Nigeria on Monday in their final showing of the tournament, after two losses in their first two games ensured they would not progress to the knockout stage.

Pauw says she wants to stay in the role for the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

***

Norway and Switzerland are both through to the last 16 at the World Cup.

The Swiss topped Group A after a scoreless draw with co-hosts New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Norway finished second thanks to a 6-0 hammering of the Philippines.

In Group H, Morocco remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout phase after a 1-0 win over Korea Republic.

In the final game of the day, Colombia beat Germany 2-1.

Golf

Leona Maguire is now nine shots off the lead on the final day of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

The Cavan native is level par for the day through six holes and is three-under overall.

Celine Boutier of France leads the field by three shots on 12-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow has finished on six-over-par after a final round of 69.

***

Padraig Harrington is just a shot off the lead heading into the final round at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

He tees off today at Royal Porthcawl from one-over-par, with Alex Cejka of Germany the leader on level par.

Harrington's out on course from 2.30pm.

Defending champion Darren Clarke has teed off from seven-over, while Damian Mooney has dropped back to 10-over-par.

F1

Charles Le Clerc starts on pole for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez is second, with championship leader Max Verstappen in sixth.

The race gets underway at 2pm.

More in this section

England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury
Wolves workout was perfect for us – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers Wolves workout was perfect for us – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi Arabia move Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi Arabia move
Lewis Hamilton unhappy with stewards after being hit with sprint race penalty

Lewis Hamilton unhappy with stewards after being hit with sprint race penalty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more