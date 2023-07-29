Saturday Sport: All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-finals get underway

Michael Bolton

Soccer

Jamaica have beaten Panama 1-0 in of their Group F clash at the Women's World Cup.

France moved to the top of that group following a 2-1 win over Brazil.

Captain Wendie Renard's header proved the difference in a pulsating game in Brisbane.

Earlier, Sweden booked their place in the last 16.

A brace from Amanda Ilestedt helped the Olympic silver medalists to a stunning 5-0 win over Italy in Wellington.

GAA

The lineup for this year's All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final will be decided this evening.

First up, Kerry take on Mayo for a spot in the decider with the action just under way at Semple Stadium.

Following that, old rivals Cork and Dublin face off at 7.30pm.

Golf

Leona Maguire is right back in contention at the Evian Championship in France.

The Cavan native carded a third round 67 to sit eight shots off the lead on 3-under-par.

Frenchwoman Celine Boutier leads the way on 11-under ahead of tomorrow's final round.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is on 8-over.

Padraig Harrington is in third round action at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

He sits on two-over-par at Royal Porthcawl, six shots behind New Zealand's Steven Alker, who leads on 4-under

Darren Clarke carded 73 this morning to finish the day on seven-over.

Swimming

Daniel Wiffen is into tomorrow's 15 hundred metre freestyle final at the World Aquatic Championships in Japan.

The Co Down swimmer finished second in his semi-final in Fukuoka this morning.

Earlier, Mona McSharry finished 11th in her 50m breaststroke semi-final, while Conor Ferguson finished 13th in the 50m backstroke.

They are both back in the water tomorrow in the 4 by 100-metre medley relays.

Rugby

New Zealand have won their third successive Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks blitzed Australia 38-7 in Melbourne earlier.

The Championship concludes later today, with South Africa hosting Argentina just after 4pm.