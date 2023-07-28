Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 14:22

Ireland and UK Euro 2028 bid gets boost with news of Italy and Turkey alliance

Italy formally submitted a bid in April to host the 2032 European Championship while Turkey also submitted a bid to host the tournament in either 2028 or 2032.
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have requested to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host Euro 2032, UEFA said on Friday.

"UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee on October 10th where the host appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made, UEFA added.

This will be good news for the joint bid to host the 2028 edition placed by England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage, UEFA said.

