Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 13:04

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

Mahrez spent five years at Manchester City and helped the club win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.
Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

By Andy Hampson, PA

Riyad Mahrez has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, the Premier League outfit have announced.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30million with Al-Ahli for the Algeria international last week.

Mahrez, 32, spent five years at the Etihad Stadium and helped the club win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Mahrez told the treble winners’ website, mancity.com: “To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

More in this section

George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq
Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup
Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more