Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 12:25

Max Verstappen set to serve five-place grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

The world champion, 110 points clear at the top of the standings, is due to take on his fifth gearbox, one more than he is permitted.
Max Verstappen set to serve five-place grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Francorchamps

Max Verstappen will not start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from pole position with the world champion set to serve a five-place grid penalty.

Verstappen, 110 points clear at the top of the standings, is due to take on his fifth gearbox, one more than he is permitted.

It means the 25-year-old will begin the grand prix on Sunday no higher than sixth in something of a boost to his forlorn rivals.

However, the Dutchman started the race from 14th last year owing to engine penalties and still took the win in his dominant Red Bull machine.

Verstappen has won the last seven races, nine of the 11 rounds staged so far this season, and is on course to wrap up a hat-trick of titles.

At last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen’s Red Bull team set a new F1 record of 12 consecutive wins.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race is due to take place at 5pm local time (4pm BST) on Friday. A sprint race will be staged at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, but Verstappen’s penalty will apply only to the main event.

More in this section

George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq
Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup
Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more