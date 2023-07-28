Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 11:15

Ryan Reynolds reaches out to Manchester United keeper after Paul Mullin injury

The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Ryan Reynolds reaches out to Manchester United keeper after Paul Mullin injury

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, San Diego

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has messaged under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to thank him for the way he responded to injuring Wrexham’s Paul Mullin, the PA news agency understands.

The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening at sold-out Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Wrexham rallied after losing Mullin to what proved to be a punctured lung sustained when Bishop accidentally collided with the striker after racing off his line in the opening stages.

Man United Wrexham Soccer
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin, centre, is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United (Gregory Bull, AP)

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was booed mercilessly from that point and the Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson fumed about the “dangerous challenge” – inflammatory post-match comments that angered United.

By contrast there was gratitude to their former goalkeeper Ben Foster, who went into the Red Devils dressing room to support Bishop and put him in contact with fan favourite Mullin. The pair have since exchanged messages.

Furthermore, it is understood that famous owner Reynolds – forced to watch the match from the UK due to filming commitments – also got in contact with the United goalkeeper.

The Hollywood actor thanked Bishop for the way he dealt with the incident and wished him luck for the future in an unprompted message.

Wrexham complete their US tour against Philadelphia Union II on Friday and United round off their time Stateside against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday.

More in this section

George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe George Russell urges FIA to ‘be bold’ if weather makes Belgian Grand Prix unsafe
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq
Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup
Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more