Dublin and Kerry announce teams for All-Ireland final

Michael Bolton

Dublin and Kerry have announced their starting teams for Sunday's All-Ireland football final.

Kerry have made one change to their team, with Stephen O'Brien coming into the starting 15 at the half-forward line, after his impressive performance from the bench in the win over Kerry.

Adrian Spillane drops to the bench, with Tony Brosnan ruled out through injury.

For Dublin, Paddy Small has been named to start in the half forward line, with Seán Bugler back in the side among the replacements.

Small joins Paul Mannion and Niall Scully in the half-forward line. Cormac Costello is joined by Con O'Collaghan and Colm Basquel.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel for Sunday's All-Ireland Final against Kerry 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/ZGADx65Xam — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 28, 2023

Eoin Murchan joins Michael Fitzsimons and David Byrne in the full-back line, with James McCarthey in the half-back line.

Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCafferkey are also named among the replacements.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton, Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Paddy Small, Paul Mannion, Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan, Colm Basquel.

Subs: Evan Comerford, Séan Bugler, Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, Séan Macmahon, Jack McCafferkey, Ross McGarry, Cian Murphy, Daire Newcombe, Lorcan Odell, Dean Rock.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O'Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Seán O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy (GK), Adrian Spillane, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Barry Dan O'Sullivan, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Killian Spillane, Dylan Casey, Donal O'Sullivan, Ronan Buckley.