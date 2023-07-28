Football rumours: Bayern Munich officials fly to London in bid for Harry Kane

By PA Sport Staff

Executives at Bayern Munich have flown to London to try and convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane, according to the Telegraph.

The German club will reportedly submit a bid worth around £86million for Kane. Paris St Germain are said to have been close to agreeing a deal with Tottenham but Bayern is Kane’s preferred destination of the two clubs.

Bayern are also interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Brentford’s David Raya, the Times said.

David Raya, who has put any contract talks on hold at Brentford, insists his future can wait (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Evening Standard says Chelsea have had another bid rejected, this time for 20-year-old Marseille striker Elye Wahi. The Blues offered the French club £24million.

Former Everton midfielder and now free agent James Rodriguez looks set to join Sao Paulo on a free transfer, the Sun reports.

Social media round-up

PSG submit bid for Rasmus Hojlund as Man United face competition https://t.co/YYtHwxYSyT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 27, 2023

Chelsea boss Pochettino fires transfer warning to wantaway stars as he fears Blues squad will turn into a 'mess' https://t.co/C7m3hP093P — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 27, 2023

Players to watch

Sofyan Amrabat: 90 Min says Manchester United are in talks with the 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder at Fiorentina as they look to move Fred out of the club.

Mohammed Kudus: Chelsea have suffered another transfer blow with the 22-year-old Ajax midfielder choosing Arsenal over the Blues as his preferred club, according to Football Transfers.