Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:54

Ireland level at half-time against Canada after Katie McCabe wonder goal

The goal from McCabe after four minutes seemed to shock the Canadian side
Kenneth Fox

The Republic of Ireland are drawing 1-1 against Canada in their second World Cup game after a goal from a corner from captain Katie McCabe.

In a competitive first-half Ireland started off strong by peppering the Canadian goal. The goal from McCabe after four minutes seemed to shock the Canadian side.

The Olympic champions regained control of the match however and dominated possession for the rest of the half.

An own goal in stoppage time from Megan Connolly meant it finished all level at the half.

The team were dealt an injury blow ahead of kick-off in Perth after Heather Payne pulled out of the starting team  after suffering a hamstring 'tweak' in the warm-up.

Louise Quinn is in the starting team after overcoming a foot problem but manager Vera Pauw made one change.

Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva for Ireland's second World Cup Group B match.

The Girls in Green need at least a draw against Olympic champions to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

