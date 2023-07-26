Football rumours: West Ham confident over Conor Gallagher despite rejected bid

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

West Ham believe they are still in the box seat to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite a rejected £40 million bid, the Evening Standard reports. Tottenham are also interested in the 23-year-old.

The Mirror says the Bayern Munich’s chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have not joined the club on their trip to Japan to stay behind to work on another bid for Harry Kane. Tottenham want £100million for the England captain.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Steven Paston, PA)

Liverpool have had their bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected with the £35 million offer deemed not enough, according to the Guardian. Southampton are hoping for a bid closer to £50 million.

Social media round-up

Manchester United ready to sell Scott McTominay if £40m tag is reached https://t.co/MZUVn9JKzP — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 25, 2023

Harry Maguire told to quit Man Utd "for his own sake" despite Erik ten Hag's lifeline 👀https://t.co/F5eze8JKFb pic.twitter.com/H2Cyg0niP8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 25, 2023

Players to watch

Fabinho is attracting interest from Al Ittihad (Isaac Parkin, PA)

Fabinho: The Liverpool midfielder looks set to start pre-season training with the club which could be a blow to Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad who are hoping to sign the 29-year-old, the Athletic reports.

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder looks set to stay after the club told the 28-year-old they do not want to sell him, despite his desire to leave, 90 min says.